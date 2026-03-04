TWM appoints new head of professional services and valuations

TWM has announced the appointment of Sean McCormack as its new head of professional services and valuations.

McCormack, a chartered surveyor and recognised figure in the property professional services sector with a career spanning more than 35 years, brings extensive experience to TWM. He previously served as managing director and head of professional services at DTZ Sherry FitzGerald, and head of the real estate advisory unit at Bank of Ireland, where he spent over 11 years.

He is a former president of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) and, in addition to being a registered valuer, is a qualified and experienced arbitrator and accredited mediator, providing dispute resolution services to a broad range of clients.

Commenting on his appointment, McCormack said: “TWM has built a strong reputation for excellence and client-focused delivery, and I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen and expand our professional services and valuations offering. There is significant opportunity in the market, and I am excited to contribute to the next phase of the company’s growth.”

Willie Norse, managing director at TWM, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Sean to the growing team at TWM. He is renowned in our industry as a best-in-class professional services chartered surveyor with vast experience in leadership roles.

“He will look to build the team in line with the momentum created by TWM’s recent sale to the ORS Group. Sean’s depth of expertise and strong industry relationships will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver outstanding service to our clients.”