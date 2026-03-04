Forestry portfolio offers sustainable investment with scope for growth at €3m

Agent TWM is guiding a price of €3 million for the Crann portfolio, an investment comprising 234.99 hectares (580.67 acres) of forestry distributed across seven counties. The portfolio has a high proportion of commercial Sitka spruce (84.45 per cent) with ongoing harvesting and replanting, giving the investment an average age of 24 years, supporting strong future income streams.

The largest forest in the portfolio is in Tooreennagrena and Glenacarney, Co Cork. This holding comprises 62.69 hectares (154.9 acres) and has an average conifer age of 26 years. Also included in the portfolio are 30.32 hectares (74.92 acres) in Glashapullagh, Co Limerick, and 21.71 hectares (53.65 acres) in Mountnugent, Co Kilkenny, with the remainder located in Clare, Cavan, Tipperary and Laois.

The lands benefit from good accessibility, with the majority having forestry roads in place and the remaining two roads approved for grant aid. The forestry has been professionally managed by Woodland Managers Limited for more than 25 years.

Worldwide, commercial forestry has been an institutional asset class for more than 30 years, and demand has increased as investors seek portfolio diversification. Harvesting and replanting of trees can ensure continuous renewable resource production.

Further information on the sale of the Crann portfolio is available from Patricia Ward at TWM.