Glanbia’s Kilkenny headquarter offices hit the market at €2.95m

Glanbia House, Ring Road, Kilkenny, is available for sale or to let

Having served for several decades as the headquarter offices of nutrition giant Glanbia, Glanbia House on Kilkenny’s Ring Road is being offered for sale or to let by joint agents Bannon and FitzGerald Auctioneers. The guide price for the property, which is due to be vacated in the coming months, is €2.95 million, while the quoting rent is €15 per sq ft (€360,000 a year).

Located 2.5km from Kilkenny’s city centre, the subject property comprises a two-storey building extending to a gross internal floor area of 2,217sq m (23,864sq ft) along with 88 surface car-parking spaces on a 1.3 hectare (3.3-acre) site.

An aerial view of Glanbia House and its 1.3 hectare site on Kilkenny's Ring Road

The building, which dates from the mid-1990s, comprises a mix of open-plan and cellular offices together with nine meeting rooms and features a double-height glazed atrium reception space. Staff facilities include a full-service kitchen and canteen. The building underwent an extensive refurbishment both internally and externally between 2014 and 2017 and has a C2 Ber rating.

Niall Brereton of Bannon says: “This property offers a rare opportunity for occupiers and owners alike to acquire a very well-presented corporate headquarters in Kilkenny”.