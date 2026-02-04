Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Cushman & Wakefield appoints new head of valuation and lease advisory

Robert McHugh joined firm as a graduate in 2002 and has worked in all areas of valuation and professional services

Ronald Quinlan
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Feb 04 2026

With the firm since 2002, McHugh has worked across all areas of valuation and professional services since. He holds a diploma in arbitration law and is a member of the president’s panel of arbitrators/independent experts with the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

Of his appointment, McHugh said: “I’m delighted to take on the role. With a strong foundation and an exceptional team in place, I’m focused on working closely with clients and colleagues to deliver consistent, high-value outcomes.”

Tom Carthy, head of Ireland at Cushman & Wakefield said: “Robert’s appointment is testament to his professionalism and dedication. Since joining the firm as a graduate, he has been committed to delivering a best-in-class service for our clients. I’m delighted that the business is recognising his expertise with this appointment.”

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
