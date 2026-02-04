Cushman & Wakefield appoints new head of valuation and lease advisory

Robert McHugh has been appointed to the role of head of valuation and lease advisory at Cushman & Wakefield

With the firm since 2002, McHugh has worked across all areas of valuation and professional services since. He holds a diploma in arbitration law and is a member of the president’s panel of arbitrators/independent experts with the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

Of his appointment, McHugh said: “I’m delighted to take on the role. With a strong foundation and an exceptional team in place, I’m focused on working closely with clients and colleagues to deliver consistent, high-value outcomes.”

Tom Carthy, head of Ireland at Cushman & Wakefield said: “Robert’s appointment is testament to his professionalism and dedication. Since joining the firm as a graduate, he has been committed to delivering a best-in-class service for our clients. I’m delighted that the business is recognising his expertise with this appointment.”