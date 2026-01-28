French investor pays €3.3m for fully let investment on Dublin’s O’Connell Street

French investor Iroko has made its latest investment in the Irish market, paying €3.3 million for a fully let mixed-use property at 30-31 Lower O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre. The price paid represents a 6 per cent premium on the €3.1 million agent Colliers had been guiding when it put the building up for sale in August of last year.

The property, a four-storey over-basement building of 800sq m (8,617sq ft) is fully let to two tenants and is generating overall annual rental income of €270,000. The price achieved reflects a net initial yield of 7.44 per cent, assuming standard purchaser’s costs of 9.96 per cent and a capital value of approximately €383 per sq ft.

The ground floor and basement are occupied by Mountain Warehouse, an international outdoor clothing and equipment retailer trading from more than 330 stores globally. The upper floors are let to film and TV producer Element Pictures, which only last week shared in an Oscar nomination for best picture.

Number 30-31 occupies a prominent location on O’Connell Street. The property sits just three doors down from the redeveloped Clerys Quarter and almost directly opposite the GPO and the entrance to the Henry Street retail area.

Iroko acquired the building on behalf of its new fund, SCPI Iroko Atlas, which it established last September.

Stephen Conway of Colliers, who handled the sale on behalf of the vendors, said: “Colliers is pleased to have concluded this transaction following a competitive sales campaign that saw interest from both domestic and international investors. This deal highlights sustained investor demand for well-located, income-producing assets on Dublin’s premier retail streets.”