Cavan’s landmark Hotel Kilmore sold for €11m in off-market deal

The O’Callaghan Family Group has returned to the acquisition trail, taking ownership of the Hotel Kilmore in Cavan.

While the price paid by the group to the 74-bedroom hotel’s outgoing owners, the Mealiff family, has not been disclosed, The Irish Times understands from market sources that the Kilmore secured €11 million million, or an average of €148,648 per key, in the off-market deal.

News of the transaction comes just over 16 months after the O’Callaghan Family Group completed its purchase of the 69-bedroom Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge, Co Kildare, from its longstanding owners, the O’Loughlin family. The group’s growing portfolio includes the Fairways Hotel and the Gateway Hotel in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Located in a high-profile position on the Dublin Road on the approach to Cavan town centre, the Hotel Kilmore comprises a contemporary 74-bedroom hotel offering twin and triple occupancy. The four-star hotel’s guest accommodation is complemented by the Annalee Restaurant and the Killykeen Bar.

The hotel is a popular wedding banquet venue. It also features two large conference suites and two smaller meeting suites. The larger of these, the Shantamon Suite, can accommodate up to 500 delegates theatre-style while the smaller Sheelin Suite can accommodate up to 200 delegates, also theatre-style.

In a statement confirming its purchase of the Cavan hotel, the O’Callaghan Family Group said its focus would be “on continuity, guest experience enhancement and community – ensuring that Hotel Kilmore’s proud reputation for exceptional hospitality, weddings, events and guest experiences continues to thrive”.

The Mealiff family, who had owned the hotel since 2005, said: “We are incredibly proud of Hotel Kilmore’s success over the past 20 years. We are so pleased to have found a business that shares our values and aims to further build on our success.”

John Hughes, of CBRE’s hotel division, brokered the deal on behalf of the Mealiff family. “The sale of the landmark Hotel Kilmore Cavan confirms the continued strength of interest from expanding Irish hotel groups,” he said.