High-spec logistics units at Stadium Business Park seeking occupiers at €18.50 per sq ft

Construction is under way at Stadium Business Park in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15

Construction is under way on five logistics units at Stadium Business Park in Ballycoolin, Dublin 15. The units, which are being developed by Dunquin Capital in partnership with Bridges Fund Management, will extend to a total of 8,919sq m (96,000sq ft) upon completion, and range in size from 1,475sq m (15,873sq ft) to 2,118sq m (22,799sq ft).

The units are being made available to let through joint agents CBRE and JLL at a rent of €18.50 per sq ft.

The development is one of a small number of speculatively built multi-let industrial schemes in Dublin in nearly two decades.

With much of the capital’s existing stock now outdated and unsuited to the needs of today’s occupiers, the Stadium Business Park units are expected to be the subject of strong demand. The scheme is being built to LEED Gold sustainability standards and will have an A BER rating.

Stadium Business Park is located within easy reach of Dublin city centre, Dublin Airport and Dublin Port Tunnel. The scheme has road frontage on to Ballycoolin Road, situated about a 10-minute drive from the N2 (J2), nine minutes from the M3 (J2) and about 10 minutes from the M50 motorway via Junction 6.

Joint letting agents Stephen Mellon of CBRE and Cathal Morley of JLL say: “In a market that is starved of high-quality supply in these size categories, Stadium Business Park offers an opportunity for occupiers to secure future-proofed, highly sustainable logistics space in an excellent location.”