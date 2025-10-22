Dublin city centre office investment for €2.55m offers buyer 7.25% yield

The prospect of a 7.25 per cent net initial yield is expected to see interest from private investors and others in the sale of the penthouse floor at Ulysses House on Foley Street in Dublin city centre. The property, which is located within a short walk of Connolly Station and the IFSC, is being offered to the market by agent CBRE, with a newly signed lease in place to a strong tenant, at a guide price of €2.55 million.

The penthouse floor extends to 686sq m (7,387sq ft) and is fully leased to a well-established French business school on a seven-year lease from September 2025, with a tenant break option in September 2030. The tenant is currently paying an annual rent of €202,500 and the investment comes with two secure car-parking spaces located to the rear of the property.

Ulysses House is about a five-minute walk from Connolly Station, providing a range of commuter rail and Dart services. The Luas red line and Busáras are situated nearby also, while the Luas green line stop on Marlborough Street is approximately 700m away.

Zach Collis-Lee of CBRE says: “This is an opportunity to acquire a secure investment in one of Dublin city centre’s most accessible locations. With significant development planned for the immediate area, the appeal to occupiers is only set to grow.”