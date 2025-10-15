Fully let Dublin 8 residential investment guiding at €1.85m

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a price of €1.85 million for number 40 Harrington Street, a fully let residential investment within walking distance of St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city centre.

The property, a Victorian three-storey over basement midterrace building, was redeveloped in 2021, and is laid out as four contemporary apartments. The accommodation comprises three two-bedroom apartments and one one-bedroom apartment, and is generating overall rental income of €124,200 a year. Should a sale proceed at the guide price, the buyer would stand to secure a net initial yield of 6.06 per cent after standard purchaser’s costs of 4.46 per cent.

Harrington Street is located in the heart of Dublin 8. The subject property is situated close to Camden Street and its range of restaurants, cafes and pubs. Both Tesco Express and Lidl are within a short walk. In terms of public transport, the Luas Green Line stops at nearby Harcourt Street, while numerous Dublin Bus routes serve the immediate area.

Peter Love and Ryan Murphy of Cushman & Wakefield say they expect to see interest in the sale from a variety of parties, given the property’s combination of income and strong location.