Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

South African investor pays €1.325m for Airways Industrial Estate unit

Price paid represents 13% premium on amount sought for fully let investment

Unit 23, Airways Industrial Estate, Santry, Dublin 9
Unit 23, Airways Industrial Estate, Santry, Dublin 9
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Oct 08 2025 - 05:30

A private South African investor has paid €1.325 million for a fully let industrial investment at Airways Industrial Estate in Santry, north Dublin.

While the figure represents a 13 per cent premium on the €1.15 million which had been guided by agent Colliers when it offered Unit 23 to the market, the new owner is in line for a net initial yield of 6.52 per cent after standard purchaser’s costs of 9.96 per cent.

The purchaser secured ownership of the property in the face of competing offers from a number of primarily Irish investors.

Unit 23 comprises a purpose-built industrial facility extending to a gross external area (GEA) of 1,017sq m (10,950sq ft), with two-storey office accommodation to the front and warehouse space to the rear.

READ MORE

Former Atlantic Mills factory in Longford sees price cut to €4.95m

Three Dublin investments with guides ranging from €850,000 to €2.6m

Premier Inn Dublin Airport Hotel hits the market with €33m price tag

Japanese aviation lessor lands new European headquarter office in Ballsbridge

The property is fully let to Global Entserv Solutions Ireland Limited, a subsidiary of DXC Technology, a Fortune 500 global IT services leader.

The tenant has been in occupation for nearly 40 years and in May 2023 committed to a new lease at €95,000 per annum. The company’s commitment is underlined by the significant capital investment it has made in the property, which is used as a data centre and business-recovery suite.

Commenting on the sale, Stephen Conway of Colliers said: “The pool of buyers seeking investment opportunities underpinned by strong covenants at lot sizes below €3 million remains particularly competitive.”

The purchaser of Unit 23 was represented by Brian Gaffney of Murphy Mulhall.

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions