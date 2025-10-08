Former home of Shanahan’s on the Green offers rare opportunity in prime location

Restaurateurs looking to secure a prime pitch in Dublin’s city centre will be interested in the rare opportunity presented by the arrival of number 119 St Stephen’s Green to the market.

Known since 1998 until its sudden and unexpected closure in October of last year as Shanahan’s on the Green, the landmark Georgian townhouse, which dates from 1750, is being made available to let under a new lease through agent Cushman & Wakefield.

The property, which comprises a four-storey over-basement building extending to 595.7sq m (6,412sq ft), occupies a high-profile position on St Stephen’s Green West, close to the junction with York Street and Proud’s Lane. The building is immediately adjacent to the home of its owner and landlord, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), and within a short walk of Grafton Street, and three of Dublin’s foremost five-star hotels, namely the Westbury, the Shelbourne, and the Merrion. It also sits directly across from the St Stephen’s Green Luas green-line stop.

Number 119 St Stephen’s Green has long been synonymous with Dublin’s restaurant scene. While it served as the home of Shanahan’s, the high-end steakhouse owned and operated by dual Irish and US citizen John Shanahan for 26 years, it first became a restaurant in the mid-1980s, trading under the name of Peter White and his wife as White’s on the Green. Nightclub owner Robbie Fox later took it over and the name was changed to Baton Rouge, before it underwent a major restoration and began trading as Shanahan’s on the Green.

The Royal College of Surgeons acquired number 119 in 2017 in a receivership sale. The building sold for in excess of its €4.5 million guide price with the RCSI securing ownership in the face of competition from a number of private investors.

Designed by Richard Cassells, the leading Dublin architect of the Georgian era, who was responsible for some of the largest and finest houses built in Ireland, number 119 is a protected structure. The property is briefly configured with a speakeasy/bar at basement level, restaurant accommodation on the ground and first floors, and ancillary accommodation on the second and third floors.

Karl Stewart of Cushman & Wakefield says: “We are delighted to present the former Shanahan’s on the Green, offering a rare opportunity for an occupier to establish a flagship presence in one of Dublin’s most prestigious and sought-after locations.”