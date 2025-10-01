Newly developed Citywest logistics facility seeking €17.50 per sq ft

Joint letting agents Harvey and JLL are quoting a headline rent of €17.50 per sq ft for 7 Brownsbarn Drive, a newly developed logistics facility at Citywest Business Campus in Dublin.

Situated just off the N7, the building, which has reached practical completion, is available for immediate occupation. The property, which extends to 46,613sq ft (4,331sq m), on a site of 2.54 acres, features three dock levellers, one level-access door, a clear internal height of 12m and a 38m-deep service yard.

The building’s warehouse facility and fully fitted office accommodation and staff facilities have been completed to a high level of sustainability, with features that include an air-source heat pump, LED lighting and EV-charging points. The property has LEED Gold accreditation and an A2 Ber rating, making it an attractive proposition for companies looking to meet their ESG targets.

Citywest Business Campus is located 16km from Dublin city centre and 6.5km from Junction 9 on the M50, providing motorway access to the main arterial routes leading to Dublin Airport and the Dublin Tunnel. In terms of public transport, the campus is served by the Luas Red Line and several Dublin Bus routes.

Joint letting agents Philip Harvey of Harvey, and Cathal Morley of JLL, say: “In a market where quality stock is in short supply, the combination of high-quality design and leading sustainability credentials at 7 Brownsbarn Drive make it an attractive proposition for both domestic and international occupiers.”