Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Mixed-use investment in the heart of Dalkey village seeking €600,000

St Patrick’s Road property comprises ground-floor retail unit with offices and residential overhead

Number 69, St Patrick's Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin
Number 69, St Patrick's Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Sept 24 2025 - 05:32

A variety of private and pension investors are expected to express their interest in the sale of a standalone mixed-use investment in Dalkey village in south Dublin. Number 69 St Patrick’s Road is being offered to the market by QRE Real Estate Advisers at a guide price of €600,000.

The property briefly comprises a three-storey building of 149sq m (1,635sq ft) laid out as ground-floor retail unit trading as a hairdressing salon, a vacant first-floor office with potential for residential conversion (subject to planning permission), and a penthouse one-bedroom apartment with a kitchen and living space.

The property is generating €13,800 in annual rental income with two vacant floors. The selling agent estimates that rental income could be increased to about €70,800 a year subject to the conversion of the first floor to residential use. Prospective purchasers will note that number 69 St Patrick’s Road is a VAT-exempt investment.

Jonathan Donnelly of QRE says: “Properties of this lot size rarely come to market in Dalkey, and we expect significant interest from both local and pension investors, given the clear asset-management potential.”

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions