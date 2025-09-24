Mixed-use investment in the heart of Dalkey village seeking €600,000

A variety of private and pension investors are expected to express their interest in the sale of a standalone mixed-use investment in Dalkey village in south Dublin. Number 69 St Patrick’s Road is being offered to the market by QRE Real Estate Advisers at a guide price of €600,000.

The property briefly comprises a three-storey building of 149sq m (1,635sq ft) laid out as ground-floor retail unit trading as a hairdressing salon, a vacant first-floor office with potential for residential conversion (subject to planning permission), and a penthouse one-bedroom apartment with a kitchen and living space.

The property is generating €13,800 in annual rental income with two vacant floors. The selling agent estimates that rental income could be increased to about €70,800 a year subject to the conversion of the first floor to residential use. Prospective purchasers will note that number 69 St Patrick’s Road is a VAT-exempt investment.

Jonathan Donnelly of QRE says: “Properties of this lot size rarely come to market in Dalkey, and we expect significant interest from both local and pension investors, given the clear asset-management potential.”