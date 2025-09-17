Fitzwilliam Street Georgian office investment seeking €800,000

Agent Lisney Commercial Real Estate is guiding a price of €800,000 for 20 Fitzwilliam Street Upper, a prime Georgian investment in the heart of Dublin’s traditional central business district.

Built as a pair with the adjoining building to the south in 1820 according to the National Built Heritage Service (NBHS), number 22 comprises a four-storey over-basement building with a net internal area of 156sq m (1,675sq ft). The former townhouse retains its traditional form and proportions, with mellow brick contrasting with granite dressings, ironwork, and an Ionic doorcase and fanlight.

While a number of the larger Georgian offices in the immediate area have been converted back to their original residential use, the subject property remains laid out in its entirety as office accommodation and is fully leased to Automate Technology on a 10-year lease from October 2021 at a passing rent of €57,000 per annum. The lease includes a tenant break option in 2027, with expiry in 2031. The sale will not affect the tenant.

Harry Talbot of Lisney says the €800,000 guide price “offers private investors and family offices an attractive entry point to the Dublin office market.”