Merrion Square Georgian with full vacant possession guiding at €4m

Developers, investors, and owner-occupiers may be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of number 36 Merrion Square in Dublin city centre. The property, on the east side of the square, comprises a midterrace, four-storey over-basement Georgian building of 732sq m (7,879sq ft). While full vacant possession will be available from August, the property is being offered to the market now through agent Knight Frank at a guide price of €4 million. VAT is not applicable to the sale, according to the selling agent.

Number 36, built in 1790 as part of the original development of the 18th-century square, is a traditional Georgian build comprising brick and masonry construction with brick facade, timber sash windows throughout and a pitched slate roof. Internally, the original period features have been retained to a high standard and include ceiling roses and ornate cornicing.

Merrion Square remains one of the most sought-after locations in Dublin city centre, particularly for small to medium-sized firms engaged in the provision of professional services. While number 36 has been in office use for many years, it has clear potential for conversion back to its original use as a residential property subject to planning permission.

The square is near St Stephen’s Green, Grafton Street, Trinity College, Government Buildings, the National Gallery of Ireland, and the five-star Merrion Hotel. Nearby corporate occupiers include SMBC Aviation Capital, leading law firm Addleshaw Goddard, the ESB, and the Department of Health.