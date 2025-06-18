Drogheda lands with full planning for 198 new homes guiding at €8m

Agent CBRE is guiding a price of €8 million for an 11.54-hectare (28.52-acre) site in Drogheda, Co Louth, with full planning permission for the development of 198 new homes.

Located 2.9km from Drogheda’s town centre, the subject site is accessed from the newly constructed Port Access Northern Cross Route to the north and is bound by Twenties Lane to the west.

In terms of its accessibility, the site is about a five-minute drive to Junction 10 on the M1 motorway providing future residents with ready access to both Dublin and Belfast. There are a number of bus routes serving the Twenties area including the 100, 182, 190, D4 & D5 routes serving Drogheda town centre, Drogheda bus station, Drogheda’s MacBride train station and Southgate Shopping Centre along the R132 on the south side of Drogheda.

The site is zoned ‘A2 – new residential’ in the Louth County Development Plan 2021-2027. The 198 homes were approved in two tranches of 99 units in separate planning applications to Louth County Council in 2023 and 2024 respectively. The first approval was given in May 2023 for a total of 99 units, comprising two-, three- and four-bedroom houses (planning ref: 22713), while the second approval was given in June 2024 for a total of 99 units comprising houses, apartments and duplexes (planning ref: 2360467).

Peter Garrigan of CBRE says: “The lands at Twenties Lane offer the opportunity to deliver a variety of residential tenure types in one of Ireland’s fastest-growing commuter towns. The lands have full planning permission, and will allow developers to deliver family homes at scale in an established urban setting. With ongoing planning delays and a lack of appropriate stock, we expect to see strong interest from a wide range of local and national developers and funders.”