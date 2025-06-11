A forestry portfolio up for sale in Clare and Galway is expected to draw strong interest from a range of investors

The sale of a significant forestry portfolio in Clare and Galway is expected to draw strong interest from a range of investors, including funds, private individuals, and new market entrants.

Known as the Project West Forestry portfolio, it spans about 449 hectares (1,109 acres), and is being offered for sale by private treaty, seeking in excess of €5 million.

The portfolio comprises nine properties, most of which are located in Co Clare, with two in east Galway. The Co Clare land accounts for about 70 per cent of the total area, with the remainder in Galway.

Sitka spruce represents around 75 per cent of the forest cover, with ash accounting for 9 per cent. The remainder includes a mix of mainly hardwood species such as oak, alder, and sycamore. Notably, the ash stands are supported under the Reconstitution Scheme.

About 10 per cent of the land is unplanted, while 12 per cent consists of recently reforested areas – mostly Sitka spruce – following clearfelling in 2023 and 2024.

Boosting Ireland’s forestry coverage is a goal of the Irish Government, through the Forestry Programme 2023–2027, which is supported by €308 million in State aid. Its goal is to increase forest cover from the current 12 per cent to 18 per cent by 2027.

Thomas Byrne of Lisney, who is handling the sale, said: “Having managed and agreed the sale of three forestry portfolios over the past 12 months – totalling more than 2,500 acres – we continue to see strong demand for forestry assets. Interest is being driven by capital from established funds, private individuals, and new market entrants.”

Given Ireland’s ambitious afforestation targets and the financial incentives available, Byrne expects that the forestry sector is well-positioned for sustained growth.

“As investors increasingly seek sustainable and profitable opportunities, forestry offers a compelling combination of economic, environmental, and social returns.”