Ballylusk Quarry offers ready-to-go business opportunity at €4.25m

Wicklow-based operation produces distinctive Ballylusk gravel popular with landscape gardeners

An aerial view of Ballylusk Quarry near Ashford in Co Wicklow
Fiona Reddan
Wed Jun 11 2025 - 05:30

Having traded for over 40 years under the ownership of the family-owned O’Reilly Brothers (Wicklow) Ltd, the Ballylusk Quarry, best known for its production of the distinctive Ballylusk quartzite gravel used by gardeners across the country, is up for sale as a going concern. Located 3.2km from the village of Ashford in Co Wicklow, the property extends across a total area of 20.87 acres, and is being offered to the market with its full range of specialist plant and machinery by agent Lisney Commercial Real Estate at a guide price of €4.25 million.

The subject property briefly comprises the active quarry, an adjacent 250sq m (2,690sq ft) industrial shed, an agricultural plot of land in two divisions of 7.87 acres and 2.41 acres, and a well-maintained four-bedroom house of 295sq m (3,180sq ft) known as The Brambles.

The quarry has significant reserves, according to the selling agent, and comes with a full grant of planning permission which will allow the incoming owner to continue operations without delay. The stone extracted from the site is commonly used in construction, landscaping and specialist stonework both locally and further afield.

Sean Gormley and Cathal Daughton of Lisney say: “This asset is sure to attract good interest. The combination of a fully permitted quarry makes this a particularly strategic purchase for operators, investors, retailers or those looking to expand into the quarrying sector.”

Fiona Reddan is a writer specialising in personal finance and is the Home & Design Editor of The Irish Times

