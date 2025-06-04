Trulioo signs up for third floor offices at Scotch House

Trulioo, a global verification company, has agreed to let the third floor of Scotch House, on Burgh Quay in Dublin 2.

After an extensive market search, the Canadian company chose Scotch House for its new European headquarters and has signed a long-term lease agreement. The office space, spanning 595sq m (6,400sq ft), is fully fitted to modern standards.

Trulioo will join digital infrastructure group MD7 at Scotch House, which encompasses some 3,716sq m (40,000sq ft) of office space. Negotiations with two additional international occupiers are understood to be currently at the legal stage for the first and second floors. Once agreed, this will further diversify and enhance the tenant mix within the building.

The deal was brokered by QRE Real Estate Advisers.

Scotch House is a prime office offering, occupying a high-profile location beside O’Connell Bridge and the College Square office scheme where Workday is due to locate its new European headquarters. Scotch House has strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials which include an LEED Gold Certificate and an A3 Ber rating. The building has numerous features designed to enhance its energy efficiency, meet high environmental standards, and to improve employee well-being. It is also certified as WiredScore Platinum, making it best-in-class in terms of connectivity.

Brian Kelly of QRE Real Estate Advisers, said: “This lease is a testament to the collaboration between the landlord, the tenant and the landlord’s design team, including Todd Architects & Cogent Associates Project Management, to create a bespoke, high-quality office space that aligns with Trulioo’s needs. The project is in keeping with current market trends, where tenants are prioritising top-tier fit-outs in buildings that have strong ESG credentials.”