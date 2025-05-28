Dublin Airport Business Park logistics unit seeks occupier

Palm Logistics is seeking an occupier for a detached logistics facility at Dublin Airport Business Park.

Unit D1, available for let through joint agents Cushman & Wakefield and Savills, extends to 8,592sq m (92,483sq ft) and comes with 30 dock levellers and two grade-level roller shutter doors that open on to a 34m-deep yard. The warehouse has a clear internal height of 9m throughout and is equipped with high-bay LED lighting.

The property will be available for immediate occupancy in the final quarter of this year following an extensive refurbishment programme. The works, which are now nearing completion, include the installation of onsite renewable energy generation through PV panels on the roof, a new air-to-water heat-pump system and the addition of new EV-charging stations to complement the 60 car-parking spaces on site. Palm is also undertaking a full redecoration of the unit’s two-storey office accommodation. This is being finished in an open-plan format with a Cat A fit-out, ready for occupier customisation. In terms of its sustainability, Unit D1 is targeting a minimum Ber rating of A3.

Dublin Airport Business Park is a fully serviced industrial park with direct access to junction 2 on the M1 motorway. The scheme is also just minutes away from junction 3 on the M50 and within easy reach of Dublin Tunnel and the wider motorway and national road network.

Letting agents Cushman & Wakefield and Savills say: “This property offers occupiers the opportunity to secure a newly refurbished, premium facility in a prime location adjacent to Dublin Airport.”