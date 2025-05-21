Landmark O’Connell Street bank building guiding at €2.75m

Having already offered some 100 properties from across Ulster Bank’s former branch network to the market in several tranches in late 2023, agent Cushman & Wakefield is seeking a buyer for the bank’s landmark premises at 2-4 Lower O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre. The building, which occupies a high-profile position opposite the O’Connell monument and next to O’Connell Bridge, is guiding at a price of €2.75 million.

The property, a protected structure, comprises two retail units at ground-floor level with offices and staff facilities overhead. It extends to 1,938sq m (20,862sq ft) over four floors and basement level, and features attractive bay windows along with a dome on its roof. The building is being sold with vacant possession following the withdrawal of Ulster Bank from the Irish market.

The proposed sale of 2-4 Lower O’Connell Street follows the phased launch in 2023 of Ulster Bank’s entire branch portfolio. The disposal process included the sale of 45 freehold/long leasehold properties across Ireland as well several high-profile buildings in the capital, including, most notably, the bank’s former headquarters at 33 College Green.

Commenting on the sale of 2-4 Lower O’Connell Street, Peter Love of Cushman & Wakefield said: “This is an opportunity to acquire a very prominent property in the heart of Dublin city centre with full vacant possession. The building is suitable for a variety of uses including retail, office, hotel, hostel, student and residential accommodation, subject to planning permission.”