Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Landmark O’Connell Street bank building guiding at €2.75m

Proposed sale is latest in a series of disposals of Ulster Bank’s former branch network

The former Ulster Bank building at 2-4 O'Connell Street Lower in Dublin city centre
The former Ulster Bank building at 2-4 O'Connell Street Lower in Dublin city centre
Ronald Quinlan
Wed May 21 2025 - 05:50

Having already offered some 100 properties from across Ulster Bank’s former branch network to the market in several tranches in late 2023, agent Cushman & Wakefield is seeking a buyer for the bank’s landmark premises at 2-4 Lower O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre. The building, which occupies a high-profile position opposite the O’Connell monument and next to O’Connell Bridge, is guiding at a price of €2.75 million.

The property, a protected structure, comprises two retail units at ground-floor level with offices and staff facilities overhead. It extends to 1,938sq m (20,862sq ft) over four floors and basement level, and features attractive bay windows along with a dome on its roof. The building is being sold with vacant possession following the withdrawal of Ulster Bank from the Irish market.

The proposed sale of 2-4 Lower O’Connell Street follows the phased launch in 2023 of Ulster Bank’s entire branch portfolio. The disposal process included the sale of 45 freehold/long leasehold properties across Ireland as well several high-profile buildings in the capital, including, most notably, the bank’s former headquarters at 33 College Green.

Commenting on the sale of 2-4 Lower O’Connell Street, Peter Love of Cushman & Wakefield said: “This is an opportunity to acquire a very prominent property in the heart of Dublin city centre with full vacant possession. The building is suitable for a variety of uses including retail, office, hotel, hostel, student and residential accommodation, subject to planning permission.”

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions