Having looked initially to convert Avondale House B&B on Dublin‘s Gardiner Street for use as accommodation for international protection applicants, the owners of the property have instructed agent Colliers to find a buyer for the property instead. The well-known guesthouse has been fully restored and is being offered to the market with the benefit of vacant possession at a guide price of €5.75 million.

Located in the heart of Dublin city centre, Avondale House comprises two adjoining Georgian mid-terrace buildings extending to a total area of 636sq m (6,846sq ft). The property comprises 20 bedrooms, all of which have been restored to a high standard and feature a blend of the buildings’ original period details and contemporary amenities.

Avondale House has a large open-plan kitchen and dining area, suitable for communal guest use. A paved courtyard at the rear connects the main residence with its original Georgian vaults. The property also has a separate rear pedestrian entrance.

Gillian Earley of Colliers says: “This is an ideal opportunity for an existing or new operator looking to establish a B&B, hostel or boutique hotel. The building, a protected structure (Dublin City Council RPS no. 3049), is an excellent example of Georgian craftsmanship with many original features preserved. This exquisite property retains much of its original character, and this is beautifully blended with a modern, sleek finish.”