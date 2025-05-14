TWM bolsters agency and CRM division with new appointment

Sam de Burca has been appointed to the role of junior surveyor at TWM

Agent TWM continues to expand its operations with the appointment of Sam de Burca as junior surveyor to its agency and CRM departments. De Burca joins from CBRE, where he worked most recently in the firm’s retail division.

Before his departure from CBRE, he played a key role in the leasing of the retail element of the landmark Bolands Mills development on behalf of Google. Before that, de Burca worked with Savills in its property management division. He is a graduate of TU Dublin’s property economics course.

Commenting on the appointment, TWM managing director Willie Norse said: “We are delighted to welcome Sam to our expanding agency and CRM teams. He brings a level of expertise in the retail market that will complement our existing skillset.”