Clyde Real Estate seeks occupier for 63,000sq ft of industrial space in Dublin 15

Sean Gallagher’s Clyde Real Estate has retained industrial property specialists, Harvey, to find an occupier for the industrial space in Clyde House at Blanchardstown Business & Technology Park in Dublin 15.

Extending to 5,853sq m (63,000sq ft), the available accommodation comprises the ground floor of a wider 16,258sq m (175,000sq ft) holding on 6.5 acres that includes corporate offices and extensive car parking. The industrial space has recently undergone a significant refurbishment and has its own dedicated entrance which leads to a secure and gated service yard. Loading access is provided via two dock levellers. The subject property is available for immediate occupation on flexible lease terms and the quoting annual rent is €630,000 (exclusive).

Clyde House is on a high-profile site within Blanchardstown Business and Technology Park. Key operators within the scheme include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Equinix, Innalabs, Donnelly Fresh Foods, Ipsen Manufacturing Ireland and The Jelly Bean Factory. Other major employers in the immediate and surrounding area include Digital Realty, K2 Data Centres, Equinix, Ipsen pharmaceuticals, eBay, Symantec, DB Schenker and many more.

Clyde House is on a high-profile site within Blanchardstown Business and Technology Park, Dublin 15

Blanchardstown Business & Technology Park is a landscaped, mature and actively managed development that is gated and secure. It is just off the N3 near the M50 motorway (junction 6) and offers ready access to all arterial routes, Dublin Airport and Dublin Port Tunnel.

Clyde Real Estate founder and chief executive Sean Gallagher says: “The industrial space at Clyde House has undergone a recent refurbishment and unlike most real estate companies, we are open to shorter and/or flexible lease terms which are more attractive to end users. The overarching holding is actively managed and secure.”

Philip Harvey of Harvey adds: “The existing tenants within Clyde House include Designer Electric and the Office of Public Works. The industrial space benefits from a very significant power supply with 1.4 MW live and with up to 3.2 MW contracted and available, if required”.