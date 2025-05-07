Public perception of planning system worsens while harsh reality of housing crisis hits homes

Nama chief executive Brendan McDonagh withdrew his name from consideration for the role of leading the Government's housing activation office after his prospective appointment and remuneration became the subject of tension between the coalition parties. Photograph: Alan Betson

Planning in Ireland is under increasing scrutiny as the pressure to deliver housing, infrastructure and climate resilience mounts. While the system plays a critical role in shaping sustainable communities, public perception has grown more critical due to delays, negative media coverage, legal challenges and political tensions.

At the core lies a perception of inefficiency, inconsistency and distrust. Delays in securing planning permission, particularly for large-scale housing and infrastructure, are widely reported. Appeals and judicial reviews frequently delay and often derail granted projects, reinforcing the image of a slow, bureaucratic system vulnerable to obstruction. Developers, investors and communities alike express frustration at what often seems like an unpredictable and overly legalistic process.

Recent reforms aim to address these challenges. The Planning and Development Act 2024 will introduce mandatory timelines for appeals and narrow the grounds for judicial review to improve transparency, provide greater certainty and rebuild confidence. Simultaneously, the recently approved National Planning Framework – First Revision offers a chance to better align long-term spatial planning with housing, infrastructure and climate goals. Nonetheless, some argue the reforms may fall short or create short-term disruption.

These reforms are also complemented by the recent establishment of the Housing Activation Office (HAO), which seeks to support local authorities in proactively progressing housing and infrastructure projects. This initiative reflects a more joined-up, solutions-focused approach to activation. However, recent discussions around the potential appointment of a new housing ‘tsar’ to head this office led to political tensions between the Government and Opposition, and within the ranks of the Government itself, resulting in the individual withdrawing their name from consideration for the role.

A further challenge lies in the disconnect between national and regional strategy and local implementation. Despite ambitious targets, delivery often slows due to local political opposition, resource constraints and community resistance. This fuels a perception that the system is pulling in multiple directions.

Political interventions and media narratives further complicate matters. Headlines often present planning as “a barrier” or the “number one issue” to delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the State. Furthermore, the planning process is portrayed as a battleground, highlighting cases where objectors “win” against developers or the planning authority. In one instance, councillors dezoned serviced lands following opposition to a project, despite the site already having permission for a larger development – this decision has now been challenged in the High Court.

These “David-v-Goliath” portrayals oversimplify complex planning decisions and reinforce the idea of an inherent conflict between development and community or environmental interests. In truth, good planning seeks to reconcile these.

Improving the optics around planning requires more than legislative and policy changes. It demands visible enhancements to how the system operates and communicates. This includes better resourced and supported planning authorities, stronger alignment across governance levels and more meaningful community engagement. Embracing digital tools, data-led decision-making and proactive communication will be essential in shifting perceptions and rebuilding public trust.

Ultimately, the optics around planning reflect real structural challenges – but also offer an opportunity. A system that is transparent, inclusive and efficient can support delivery while earning the public trust needed to sustain it.

Leon Murray is head of planning at CBRE Ireland