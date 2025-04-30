Ready-to-go residential site in Bray guiding at €2.25m

An aerial view of the Westwings site on Church Road in Bray, Co Wicklow

Agent Savills is guiding a price of €2.25 million for a site with full planning permission for the development of 24 apartments in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Located on Church Road on the southern outskirts of Bray’s town centre, the 0.33-hectare (0.82 acre) Westwings site secured approval in June 2024 for 12 three-bedroom duplexes, six two-bedroom apartments and six one-bedroom apartments. The scheme was designed by ODKM Architects.

Westwings currently comprises a greenfield site and frontage of 33m on to Church Road. The site is located just off Vevay Road and is within walking distance of a number of restaurants, cafes, and shops. There are several primary and secondary schools in the vicinity including Loreto Bray, St Gerard’s School and Presentation College Bray.

The property is well connected by public transport, with several Dublin Bus routes operating on nearby Vevay Road. Bray Dart station is a 20-minute walk away, offering regular access to Dublin city centre. The M11 motorway, which connects to the M50, is a 10-minute drive via the Southern Cross Road.

John Swarbrigg and Shane Gilbane of Savills say: “This is an opportunity to secure a ‘ready-to-go’ site in a proven residential location. Given the shortage of residential zoned land with full planning permission, we expect to see strong interest from a range of local and national developers.”