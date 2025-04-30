Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Prime office buildings in the heart of Dublin’s political beltway seeking €7m

Adjoining blocks on Molesworth Street sit just a short walk from gates of Leinster House

Numbers 34 and 35 Molesworth Street occupy a prime location in Dublin's central business district
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Apr 30 2025 - 05:35

Both investors and companies looking to secure a prime pitch in Dublin’s central business district will be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of two adjoining buildings on Molesworth Street.

Located just a short walk from the entrance to Dáil Éireann, numbers 34 and 35 Molesworth Street extend to a net internal area of 1,272sq m (13,963sq ft) and a gross internal area of 1,685sq m (18,139sq ft), and offer potential both for refurbishment as offices, and redevelopment for a variety of other uses, subject to planning permission. The buildings are being offered to the market by agent CBRE at a guide price of €7 million.

Number 34 comprises a modern five-storey building, rebuilt in the early 1990s, with a traditional Georgian-style facade. Number 35 meanwhile retains many of its original period features and is capable of being subdivided or let on a floor-by-floor basis. Number 34 comes for sale with vacant possession while number 35 has a short-term lease in place.

The property has the benefit of nine surface car-parking spaces and of easy access to numerous public transport links, including the Luas, Dart and a wide range of Dublin Bus services.

Molesworth Street is well served by a range of restaurants, hotels and shops, all of which are located within a short walk. Occupiers in the immediate area include AIB, DLA Piper, Goodbody, Davy, Maples Group, Dentons, and ServiceNow.

Sam Daunt of CBRE says: “Office tenants are increasingly drawn to prime locations that offer easy access to major transport links and convenient amenities. Prime locations in Dublin 2 have been accounting for the majority of take-up over the last number of quarters as these areas grow in popularity among office users and investors alike.”

