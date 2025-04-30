M7 Real Estate seeks occupier for fully refurbished Dublin 12 industrial and office facility

Pan-European investor and asset manager M7 Real Estate is seeking an occupier for a newly refurbished industrial facility at Park West business park in Dublin 12. Unit 43, which extends to 2,032sq m (21,873sq ft), will be ready for tenant fit-out in the third quarter of this year and is quoting an annual rent of €349,000 through industrial specialist Harvey.

The subject property will have an A3 Ber rating following the completion of the landlord’s programme of works. The building comprises light industrial/warehouse space of 1,685sq m (18,137 sq ft) and 347sq m (3,736 sq ft) of two-storey offices and staff facilities. The property’s office accommodation has curtain-wall glazing while the warehouse features two dock levellers and one level-access door within a fenced, enclosed site. The offices are being given a full overhaul with new ceiling grids, lighting, air-conditioning system and floor coverings throughout. The building’s exterior will be fully refreshed with its claddings recoated. M7 is also investing in new mechanical and engineering infrastructure for the property.

43 Park West is situated adjacent to junction 9 (Naas Road/N7) of the M50 motorway. Park West offers a range of amenities for tenants, and these are complemented by 24-hour security. The scheme is well served by public transport, with a private shuttle bus service linking it to Dublin city centre and the nearby Luas red line stop at Kylemore.

James Smith of M7 Real Estate says: “Park West industrial park is a long-established development with a strong occupier line-up, and we look forward to delivering a no-expenses-spared product at a time that the vacancy rate in the market is exceptionally low.”

Hugh Herity of Harvey industrial property specialists adds: “This property’s dual-use planning permission allows it to accommodate a variety of user types. That, and the property’s premium finish, should see strong interest levels from prospective occupiers”.