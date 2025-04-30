Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Dublin city centre residential investment seeking €8.75m

Portfolio of 27 apartments offers buyer scope to increase current annual rental income of €515,000

Sartini Court is 200m from the Luas green line stop on Dominick Street
Sartini Court is 200m from the Luas green line stop on Dominick Street
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Apr 30 2025 - 05:30

Investors looking for the combination of a well-located asset and a strong and stable income will be interested in the sale of Sartini Court, a portfolio of 27 apartments and three commercial units in Dublin city centre. The investment, which is producing gross annual income of €515,000, is being offered to the market by agent Colliers at a guide price of €8.75 million.

The property, at the junction of Upper Dominick Street and Mountjoy Street, comprises 25 two-bedroom and two-one-bedroom apartments distributed across a mix of five- and six-storey buildings around an open-air courtyard and above a basement car park. Sartini Court sits just 200m from the Luas green line stop at Dominick Street and a short walk from O’Connell Street.

Developed in 2009, the apartments are finished to a high standard and have fully integrated kitchens with granite worktops, Italian-stone flooring and full-height, floor-to-ceiling windows in all units. The scheme’s three ground-floor commercial units, extending to 385sq m (4,150sq ft), are vacant, and could potentially be converted into additional residential accommodation, subject to planning permission.

The portfolio’s €515,000 annual rental income is expected by the selling agent to increase to €570,000 in June 2025 following the letting of the scheme’s two vacant apartments and the completion of some outstanding rent reviews.

READ MORE

Stephen Conway of Colliers says: “The units remain significantly under-rented and offer an incoming purchaser a real opportunity to drive rental growth on acquisition, through a combination of rent reviews, asset management and increased efficiencies.”

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions