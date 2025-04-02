Dublin 8 apartment investment guiding at €3.5m

Investors in the private rented sector (PRS) market will be interested in the sale of a portfolio of 11 newly restored apartments in Dublin city centre. Guiding at a price of €3.5 million through agent Lisney, the apartments at 8, 9, 10 and 11 Dean Swift Square offer the buyer the opportunity to set the rents at market level due to the length of time they have been vacant during restoration.

The subject property occupies a high-profile location at the junction of Dean Swift Square and Francis Street in the city’s historic Liberties area and comprises a four-storey end-of-terrace building extending to approximately 557sq m (5,996sq ft).

The development consists of six one-bedroom and five two-bedroom units. The apartments have recently undergone significant restoration works and are of a high standard.

It is situated in proximity to St Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street, and to a number of the city’s key educational institutions and visitor attractions. These include Trinity College, the National College of Art and Design (NCAD), BIMM College, Dublin Castle, St Catherine’s Church and the Guinness Storehouse and visitor centre.

Jackie Fitzpatrick of Lisney says: “Given its prime location, turnkey condition, and the ability to set rents at market levels, we expect to see strong interest in the sale of this investment.”