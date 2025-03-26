Ronan Group reaches fresh heights at Citi’s new European headquarters

RGRE chief executive Rory Williams; Ignacio (Nacho) Gutiérrez-Orrantia, chief executive of Citibank Europe plc; Davinia Conlan, Citi country head for Ireland and Quinton Allen, regional construction director at PJ Hegarty & Sons at the Ronan Group Real Estate ‘topping-out’ ceremony at Citi's new European headquarters. Developer Johnny Ronan, Paul Delargy of Citi and James Ronan can be seen in the background

Developer Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) hosted a topping-out ceremony yesterday at global banking giant Citi’s new European headquarters at its Waterfront South Central scheme on Dublin’s North Wall Quay. The topping out traditionally marks the point at which a development reaches its highest point above ground.

When the building is completed in 2026, Citi will take ownership of one of the most sustainable sites in its global real estate portfolio.

Upon completion in 2026, Citi’s new offices will comprise 12 storeys including a triple basement and will provide 459,000sq ft of state-of-the-art commercial space.

Nacho Gutiérrez-Orrantia, chief executive of Citibank Europe plc, said: “Today marks a significant milestone in the development of Citi’s new European headquarters in Dublin. This state-of-the-art new building at Waterfront South Central will serve as a dynamic space that fosters innovation, collaboration and growth for years to come and underlines the depth of our commitment to Ireland, to Europe and to our people and clients.”

READ MORE

Davinia Conlan, Citi country head for Ireland, said: “This year, Citi is proud to celebrate 60 years in Ireland, and as we mark this milestone in the journey to completion of our new building, we look forward to the next 60 years here serving our global client base from Dublin.

[ Johnny Ronan’s plan for new Dublin 4 hotel ‘would provide much-needed tourist accommodation’, report saysOpens in new window ]

Ronan Group chief executive Rory Williams said: “We are delighted to welcome Citi to the topping-out ceremony for their new corporate offices in Dublin today. This development exemplifies Ronan Group’s expertise in delivering world-class buildings and we are proud that this will become one of the most sustainable offices in Citi’s global real estate portfolio.

RGRE has deployed the latest technologies to ensure the highest energy, digital and healthy building scores possible are achieved across the project. It is targeting a LEED v4 Platinum green building rating, a Wiredscore platinum rating for the building’s digital capabilities and WELL Platinum for its interiors and base building, certifying a healthy and productive workplace. It is also aiming for the zero-carbon certification and a building energy rating of A3.

The building will be heated by a highly efficient HVAC heat-pump system; a rainwater harvesting system will reduce potable water usage in flushing systems and irrigation, as will the installation of water efficient sanitary fittings. The underground car park will accommodate EV charging and there will be a particular focus on the use of sustainable materials.