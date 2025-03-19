Lands near Shannon Airport zoned for logistics guiding €3.25m

An aerial view of the lands at Smithstown in Shannon, Co Clare

Joint selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Commercial and Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan are quoting a price of €3.25 million for a prime commercial development site immediately adjacent to Smithstown Industrial Estate and the Shannon Airport Group’s Shannon Campus East Zone in Shannon, Co Clare.

Extending to a total area of 4.31 hectares (10.61 acres), the lands are zoned “Light Industry”. Permissible uses under this objective include the use of land for industry/manufacturing, data centre, distribution, open storage, logistics/transport operating centres and the treatment and recovery of waste materials.

Located next to Shannon Airport, the Shannon Airport Group’s Shannon Campus West and East Zone comprises a 242-hectare (600-acre) business park that is home to more than 300 companies and 8,000 employees. The campus is one of Ireland’s largest multisectoral business parks, which hosts the highest concentration of FDI (foreign direct investment) companies outside of Dublin. The area has a strong multinational presence with occupiers that include Crane Worldwide, Intel, DHL, Siemens, Kuehne + Nagel, Zimmer and DB Schenker.

Shannon is the second largest town in Co Clare and occupies a strategic location, serving as the link between Galway and Limerick. The M18 motorway offers excellent access, with Limerick approximately 20km southeast of the subject property and Galway 80km north. The lands are located close to Shannon Airport, which offers daily flights to the UK and US.

READ MORE

David McCarthy of Sherry FitzGerald says: “This site is ideal for companies or investors looking to develop large-scale commercial, industrial, or manufacturing operations in an area which is a proven location for investment, industry and employment.”