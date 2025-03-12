Construction of new logistics scheme under way near Dublin Airport

A computer-generated image of Airport Trade Park, which is now under construction at Santry in north Dublin.

The UK-headquartered industrial developer and asset manager Chancerygate and its joint-venture partner, Bridges Fund Management, have commenced construction of 11,101sq m (119,500sq ft) of logistics space at a site on Swords Road in Santry, Dublin 9. The new urban logistics park, will comprise 13 units ranging in size from 330sq m (3,600sq ft) to 2,100sq m (22,370sq ft).

Airport Trade Park, as it will be known, will have a gross development value of about €45 million upon completion. Chancerygate and Bridges Fund Management acquired the Santry scheme’s five-acre site for €4.5 million from Carey Building Contractors in 2022. The site’s former owners had used the property previously for office accommodation and civil engineering yard space.

Located 1.1km south of Dublin Airport and 8km north of Dublin city centre, Airport Trade Park will be well connected by road to the Greater Dublin Area and beyond thanks to its proximity to the M50, M1 and wider motorway network.

Airport Trade Park is targeting LEED Gold accreditation. Each unit at the scheme will have electric vehicle charging points, photovoltaic (PV) panels and air-source heat pumps. The units will be built using high-performance building materials. Roof lights, covering 15 per cent of roofed area, will assist in reducing occupational costs and related CO2 emissions.

Chancerygate is the UK’s largest urban logistics property developer and asset manager, with offices in London, Birmingham, Bristol and Warrington. In addition to Dublin, Chancerygate also has European offices in Madrid and Lisbon.