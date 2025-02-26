Colliers passes the torch for Property Picnic 2025 to BDM Property

Michele McGarry of Colliers with Declan Bagnall and Julie Perrin of BDM Property, which is taking over as host of Property Picnic. Photograph: Chris Bellew/Fennell

With almost €500,000 raised for Cancer Trials Ireland (CTI) since its inaugural annual fundraiser in 2022, the Property Picnic returns for its fourth outing. Having gone from strength to strength under the stewardship of Bannon in 2022 and 2023, and under Colliers in 2024, the baton has now been passed to BDM Property.

Commenting on his company’s aims for this year’s event, Declan Bagnall of BDM said: “We are honoured to take on the responsibility of hosting Property Picnic 2025 and continuing the outstanding work started by Bannon and carried forward by Colliers. This event has demonstrated the power of the property industry to come together for a cause that truly makes a difference. We look forward to working alongside our partners, sponsors and the wider property community to make this year’s event even more impactful.”

Originally established in memory of the late Louise Creevy (née Doherty), the Property Picnic has quickly become a key event within the property industry. All funds raised from the event go to CTI, whose work is dedicated to improving patient outcomes by conducting innovative clinical trials that explore new treatments and therapies for various types of cancer. Through collaborative efforts with medical professionals, researchers and patient advocates, CTI plays a pivotal role in driving progress towards better cancer care and in the continuing search for a cure.

Those seeking further information on this year’s Property Picnic should contact BDM Property by emailing julie@bdmproperty.ie