Prime Dublin 15 logistics unit seeks annual rent of €450,000

Logistics operators and other companies with warehousing requirements looking to base themselves in a prime, strategic location may be interested in a new facility which is due to come on stream in the first quarter of 2026 in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Having already secured some 150 occupiers from Ireland, the UK, central Europe and the United States at Blanchardstown Corporate Park, Channor Real Estate Group has commenced construction on a new 2,803sq m (30,177sq ft) facility at the west Dublin scheme. Upon completion, Unit 271 will comprise warehouse space of 2,207sq m (23,754 sq ft) and 597sq m (6,423 sq ft) of grade-A two-storey offices and staff facilities.

Designed by TOT Architects, the building, which is targeting LEED Gold accreditation and an A3 Ber, will have 12m clear internal height, two level-access doors, two dock levellers, a service yard with a depth ranging from 35m to 42m, 25 car-parking spaces (including four EV spaces) and 14 bicycle spaces. The offices will have floor-to-ceiling windows to maximise natural light. Unit 271 will be located at one of the entrances to Blanchardstown Corporate Park and have extensive frontage to the N2/N3 link road. In terms of its digital connectivity, the building will have the benefit of the T50, which runs through Blanchardstown Corporate Park and gives occupiers a direct link to Dublin’s dark-fibre network.

[ Sale of 61 units at Swords Enterprise Park for €17mOpens in new window ]

The subject property is being made available under the terms of a new, long-term lease through joint agents CBRE and Harvey at annual rent of €450,000 (exclusive).

READ MORE

Channor Real Estate Group chief executive Darren Harrison said: “This is the final park entrance position site that will be developed for logistics use with the last frontage site to be developed as offices. We look forward to delivering a premium-quality building with excellent sustainability features.”