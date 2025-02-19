Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Medical-use portfolio at €5m offers buyer 6.5% yield

Four properties in Dublin, Kildare and Clare are all let to Centric Health

The Ballyowen Lane, Lucan, property is for sale at €1.5m, reflecting a 6.1 per cent net initial yield
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Feb 19 2025 - 05:45

Agent Colliers is guiding a price of €5 million for a long-income medical-use portfolio. The investment, which is being offered for sale in one or more lots, offers the prospective buyer the opportunity to secure a net initial yield of 6.5 per cent. The portfolio comprises four assets across Lucan, Co Dublin, Maynooth, Co Kildare and Ennis, Co Clare. All four properties are fully occupied by a mix of tenants, including Centric Health, the OPW and Claremed Pharmacy.

The details are as follows:

Francis Street, Ennis, Co Clare

This property is let to Centric Health Primary Care Limited, the OPW and Claremed Pharmacy, and is generating a gross rent of €256,115 a year, with an unexpired lease term of 7.21 years. The property is guiding at €2.6 million, reflecting a net initial yield of 7 per cent and a capital value of €282 per sq ft.

Ballyowen Lane, Lucan, Dublin

This property is located on the first floor of a well-established medical facility, is fully let to Centric Health Primary Care Limited and is generating €101,365 annually in rent. The lease expires in 2039, providing an unexpired term of 14.8 years. The property is guiding at €1.5 million, reflecting a net initial yield of 6.1 per cent and a capital value of €219 per sq ft.

Ballyowen Castle, Lucan, Dublin

This ground-floor medical unit is occupied by Centric Health Primary Care Limited, producing a passing rent of €32,010 a year, and with an unexpired lease term of 14.8 years. The guide price of €485,000 reflects a net initial yield of 6 per cent and a capital value of €245 per sq ft.

Unit 2, Manor Mills, Maynooth, Kildare

Located in Manor Mills Shopping Centre, this medical suite is occupied under a long-term lease by Centric Health Primary Care Limited, generating €25,000 annually. The lease expires in 2039, offering an unexpired term of just under 15 years. The guide price of €400,000, reflects a net initial yield of 5.68 per cent and a capital value of €236 per sq ft.

