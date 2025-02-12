Ravelin secures two new tenants at Citywest office block

Ravelin Properties Reit has signed two new leases at 3022 Lake Drive in Dublin’s Citywest Business Campus, covering a total area of 1,147sq m (12,347sq ft). The agreement of the two deals for the ground and first floors brings the recently refurbished building to full occupancy.

Kone Ireland, the Irish subsidiary of the global lift and escalator company, has signed for the first floor, occupying 569sq m (6,130sq ft), under a new 10-year lease with a tenant break option after five years. Industrial automation and electrical engineering specialist NeoDyne, having relocated within Citywest, has taken the ground floor, spanning 578sq m (6,217sq ft), on similar terms.

The completion of the two deals at 3022 Lake Drive follows a programme of extensive refurbishment at the building. The property now comprises two floors of Grade A office accommodation totalling more than 1,115sq m (12,000sq ft). The building now has an A3 Ber rating and features LED lighting with daylight control sensors, high-efficiency heat pumps for cooling, and demand-driven mechanical ventilation. It also includes a fully equipped shower and change facilities, as well as solar panels that directly support the building’s energy requirements. Additionally, the property has 44 parking spaces, including an EV-charging station, with provisions to add more chargers if needed.

Ciarán O’Connor of Colliers said: “These lettings reflect the high demand for high-quality, energy-efficient office space at the Citywest Business Campus.

“Ravelin Properties Reit also wholly owns 3030 Lake Drive, comprising 2,137sq m (23,000sq ft) of office space. Ravelin intends to pursue a similar refurbishment of this property in conjunction with new leasing opportunities which are [currently] available there.”