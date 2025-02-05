RKD Architects take third floor of The Eight Building on Newmarket Square

RKD Architects is set to join tenants including Fanatics, a US gaming tech operator and Infineon Technologies, a semiconductor manufacturer, at The Eight Building on Newmarket Square in Dublin 8.

The architecture firm, whose work includes the UL Glucksman Library in Limerick, as well as Microsoft’s building in Leopardstown, South Dublin, has taken a lease of the third floor which extends to about 16,000 sq ft

The Eight Building offers 75,000 sq ft of Grade A office space across six floors, boasting LEED Gold, WiredScore Platinum, and Ber A certifications.

The building is equipped with excellent on-site amenities, including car parking, bike storage, e-car chargers, showers, changing facilities with a drying room, and a spacious reception lobby.

READ MORE

It was acquired by German investor Patrizia for about €60m back in 2022, and space remains at the property.

CBRE and Knight Frank are actively marketing the remaining 29,000 sq ft across three floors, targeting tenants for spaces starting at 3,000 sq ft, with typical floor plates of approximately 16,000 sq ft

Agents CBRE said the letting highlights the current strong demand for Grade A office spaces “with impressive ESG credentials and end of trip facilities”.

James Mulhall of Murphy Mulhall, who represented RKD Architects, said: “We were proud to represent one of Ireland’s leading architect firms in helping them on the important journey of selecting a new HQ office for their continued growth over the next number of years”.

Newmarket Square is rapidly evolving into one of Dublin’s most vibrant hubs for business, culture, and innovation, with improved transport links and an array of local amenities.

The area has recently undergone significant transformation, with the addition of newly opened Aloft Hotel, Premier Inn, Ardee Point Student Accommodation, Newmarket Yards Apartments, and the Teeling Whiskey Distillery.

The development of 18 Newmarket Square, a private residential sector build of some 132 apartments, is due to complete in the third quarter of this year, and it is expected come to the market shortly.

In other lettings news, CBRE and JLL are seeking tenants for the Highmark, a building on Commons Street in the IFSC.

Previously known as The Forum, the building was acquired by Spear Street Capital in 2022 and has undergone a radical repositioning to emerge as a Grade A headquarter building.

Boasting 46,000 sq ft of prime office space, available at about €55 sq ft, across two expansive floors, Highmark offers an opportunity for an occupier to avail of upper floor accommodation, with the benefit of the control of its own dedicated ground floor reception.

JLL’s Conor Fitzpatrick said: “Highmark presents as a rare opportunity to acquire newly completed office space in the heart of the IFSC and benefit from its close location to all public transportation links, making commuting a breeze for employees.”

Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone