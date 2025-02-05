Residential site with full planning permission for four homes in Malahide

A site with full planning permission for a small residential scheme has come to the market in the popular north Dublin seaside village of Malahide.

The site, which extends to 1.08 ha (2.66 acres), has full planning permission for four three-bedroom terraced houses on part. It is available to purchase in lots, with a guide price of €2.95 million on the entire plot, and the selling agent is CBRE.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that the median house price in Malahide (Eircode K36) was €600,000 in November 2024.

The site is zoned “RS – Residential", and is currently occupied by a bungalow (Avondale), with a greenfield site to the rear. Permissible uses under this zoning objective include residential, residential care home/retirement home, retirement village and sheltered accommodation.

The permitted scheme, which extends to 156sq m (1,679sq ft) and is located to the front of the site, allows for a sufficient access to the rear of the site for any future development. The rear of the site is subject to a Local Objective (Objective 49) under the Fingal Development Plan 2023-2029. This states that any future development of the lands must “facilitate the provision of purpose-built housing for older people only”. According to Census 2022 data, about a third of the population of Malahide was aged 55 and over, with the majority of the population owning their own homes. As such, selling agent CBRE expects that there would be strong local end-user demand for the future development of the site.

Lot one includes the portion of the site with planning in place, extending to about 0.19ha (0.47 acres); lot two the rear of the site extending to about 0.89ha (2.19 acres); and lot three is the entire plot.

Located about 1.2km south of Malahide Main Street, the site is bound by Seamount Road to the north, Mountfield Lodge to the east, residential dwellings to the north and Broomfield playing pitches to the south. The site is accessed via Seamount Road, and Malahide Dart station is about 1.4km from the site, offering frequent access to Dublin city centre. Malahide also offers excellent accessibility to Dublin Airport as well as the M1 and M50 motorways.

Darragh Deasy of CBRE said: “The lands at Avondale offer a unique residential opportunity for potential purchasers in a prestigious north Dublin location. The site offers the potential to commence with an existing planning immediately, while also further developing the lands to the rear, subject to obtaining planning permission. We expect to see strong interest from a range of parties based on the current planning on the site and its proximity to Malahide village.”