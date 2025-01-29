Dublin sports bar The Wool Shed sells for more than €2.5m

The Wool Shed is a substantial two-storey licensed premises located within the Parnell Centre, with extensive frontage to Parnell Street next to Cineworld cinema complex

Dublin sports bar The Wool Shed has sold for a price understood to be considerably in excess of the guide price of €2.5 million. It was acquired by experienced hospitality operators Eoin and Colin Pardy, and Rory Keogh. The trio own and operate The Bad Ass Café in Dublin’s Temple Bar, as well as The Grand Social on Liffey Street.

Brought to market by CBRE towards the end of 2024, on the instructions of Colin Gaynor of Resolute Advisory, receiver of Rowarth Ltd, the Wool Shed is a substantial two-storey licensed premises located within the Parnell Centre, with extensive frontage to Parnell Street next to Cineworld cinema complex.

The sports-oriented bar comprises three separate bars, one at ground level and two at first-floor level. The premises can accommodate over 500 patrons. The 8,500sq ft bar has a mix of wood and tile finishes.

John Hughes, director with CBRE said: “The sale of The Wool Shed confirms the continued interest in well-located city bars. The Wool Shed provided a unique opportunity for the new owners to acquire a superbly appointed and highly successful sports bar business, with the added benefit of further turnover growth in line with the continuing development of the area. Interest in this extensive premises included from pub groups, those wishing to enter the sector and investors.”

READ MORE

Last year around 15 pubs sold in the capital as the Dublin licensed property market saw a resurgence in both activity levels and capital value growth. The biggest sale of the year was Devitt’s on Camden Street, which was acquired by Attestor Capital in a sale and leaseback deal for a price understood to be about €15 million.