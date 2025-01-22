AIB branch in Greystones on market for €1.2m

The property boasts excellent profile on the main street of Greystones, and features a modern extension

An AIB branch in the popular coastal town of Greystones, Co Wicklow has come to the market seeking €1.2 million.

The prime retail property, located on Church Road, offers investors a chance to acquire a strategically located asset in one of Ireland’s most desirable coastal towns.

The entire property is let to Kavwall Limited, with Allied Irish Banks (AIB) acting as a guarantor, on a 20-year lease from July 6th, 2007. There are 2.41 years of secure income remaining as of February 1st, 2025, and the property has a current passing rent of €149,700 a year.

The property, which is brought to market by JLL Ireland, comprises 431.8sq m (4,647 sq ft) net internal area over two storeys and boasts excellent profile on the main street of Greystones, ensuring high visibility and foot traffic. It features a modern extension and includes three car parking spaces to the rear of the building.

Saoirse Long of JLL Ireland said: “This prime retail investment presents an excellent opportunity to acquire a high-profile, quality asset in a thriving coastal location. This property offers an attractive proposition for investors seeking stable returns.”