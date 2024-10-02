Salvation Army seeks €3.75m for former Dublin city homeless hostel

Having served for many years as a Salvation Army residential centre for the homeless and those at risk of homelessness, Lefroy House in Dublin city centre is being offered to the market at a guide price of €3.75 million. The proceeds of the sale, which is being handled by Ross Shorten of North’s Property, will be used by Salvation Army Ireland to invest and expand the church and charity’s homeless services. The Salvation Army operates six residential centres (Lifehouses) for single adults, couples and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, and currently provides 250,000 bed nights in the capital.

Lefroy House comprises a distinctive three-storey over-basement building of 831sq m (8,945sq ft). Located at the junction of Eden Quay and Marlborough Street and facing the river Liffey, the property, which was formerly known as the Seamen’s Institute, consists of a mix of refurbished self-contained apartments and bedrooms, recreational spaces, dining area and offices. The building has 36 rooms plus 11 shower rooms and toilet facilities for ladies and gents.

Ross Shorten of North’s Property says: “The building was rebuilt to a very high standard by renowned builders G&T Crampton in the 1920s following the damage caused during the 1916 Easter Rising. It has very recently been refurbished and is ready for occupation for income generation. It also offers future potential for other uses such as tourism and commercial, subject to planning permission.

Further information on the sale is available from Ross Shorten or Eimantas Petrus at North’s Property.