Substantial stud farm in the heart of the Curragh up for auction at €4.7m

Joint agents Coonan Property and Raymind Potterton are guiding a price of €4.7 million for Rathbride Stud, a 206-acre (83.4-hectare) stud farm in the heart of Ireland’s thoroughbred county Co Kildare.

Located just off the Curragh plains and just a 10-minute drive from the M7 motorway, the farm is accessed from a quiet road just off the R415, Kildare/Milltown Road, near the Rathbride junction.

For sale with the benefit of a fully refurbished and modern three-bedroom single-storey cottage, the lands at Rathbride are of the highest quality according to the selling agents, and have been developed into a modern stud farm with recently reseeded pasture laid out in 19 stud-railed paddocks all of which are served by six-metre wide gravel roads running from the front of the farm to the rear. The road network is further enhanced by a setback of almost two metres from the beech hedging and stud railing. There are 9.5 acres (3.8 hectares) of forestry on the northeastern boundary of the farm.

The first yard located nearest the entrance is home to two separate American Barns, a six-bay L-shaped hay shed, two lunging rings, a horse walker, loading bay and a staff carpark. Both barns are of similar steel-framed construction finished with non-drip sheeting and concrete block walls and both have about 15 per cent Perspex sheeting in the roof and 70 per cent on the large entrance doors. This provides exceptional natural light inside the building. The first barn is built as an H-block and comprises 38 loose boxes with a mare-inspection room with storage room, staff canteen and w.c accommodated in the central block. The second barn has eight loose boxes, again with good natural light. Both barns have excellent ventilation.

Three turn-out paddocks lie immediately behind the first yard. These are all keep-safe railed and are of fibre and woodchip laid over a tarmac base. A further five small paddocks adjoin and surround the yard. A multi-purpose yard and four-bay shed stands are located near the centre of the farm and these are ideal for use as an isolation block. All divisions, yards and the house are served by water from the farm’s own well.

Rathbride Stud is guiding in excess of €4.7 million and is being offered for sale by public auction on Wednesday, October 2nd next at 3pm in The Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, Co Kildare. Further information is available from Will Coonan of Coonan Property or from Stephen Barry at Raymond Potterton.