Fingal County Council seeks expressions of interest for M2 motorway landbank

Fingal County Council is seeking expressions of interest through agent Savills from owner-occupiers for sites of five acres and upwards at a 92.2-acre landbank at the Cherryhound/M2 junction just north of Junction 5 on the M50 motorway in Dublin.

While a formal guide price has not been set at this stage of the process, the lands, which are zoned entirely for general employment, are expected to command between €500,000 and €600,000 per acre, giving the landbank a potential overall value of between €46.1 million and €55.32 million.

The subject site, known as Cherryhound Business Park, is located at the Cherryhound Interchange on the M2 (Junction 2), and has the benefit of extensive frontage onto the motorway. The entire is zoned entirely for general employment (GE) use under the current Fingal County Development Plan 2023-2029. A portion of the lands also have the benefit of being within the Cherryhound Local Area Plan (LAP), which provides a clear framework to facilitate their development. The entire holding has immediate development potential.

Cherryhound is strategically located and in proximity to major transportation links including Dublin Airport (3km) and the Dublin Port Tunnel (13km). The lands have direct access onto the N2/N3 link road which provides dual carriageway access to the M2 and M50 motorway.

Savills say they expect to see considerable interest for the lands given their prime location and the opportunity they present for occupiers to acquire and develop sites to their specific requirements.

Expressions of interest are to be submitted no later than 12pm on Friday, September 27th, after which engagement with potential end-users on their specific requirements will take place.

Further information on the opportunity and the process is available from Gavin Butler, Jarlath Lynn and John Swarbrigg at Savills, or at cherryhoundbusinesspark.ie.