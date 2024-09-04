Dublin city centre residential rental investment seeking €5.75m

The sale of numbers 8/9 Grants Row and 14 Grattan Street in Dublin city centre is expected to see strong interest from investors, hoteliers and operators in the student-accommodation sector.

Guiding at an overall price of €5.75 million through agent Lisney Commercial Real Estate, the subject property comprises a total of 17 bedrooms, all of which are being sold with the benefit of vacant possession and with no rental cap in place.

Situated in a prime location between Grants Row and Grattan Street, which links directly with Lower Mount Street and Grand Canal Street Lower, the subject property comprises two buildings. 8/9 Grants Row is a vacant three-storey building currently in residential use and finished to a high standard, with a total area of approximately 651sq m (7,004sq ft). The building has 17 bedrooms, six kitchens, nine bathrooms and 18 storage units. It includes a rear carpark that is accessed via a right of way on Grattan Street, and could offer potential for further development, subject to planning permission. 14 Grattan Street briefly comprises a two-storey period terrace house extending to approximately 80sq m (861sq ft) and features a large garden of approximately 50 feet, backing onto 8/9 Grants Row.

The subject property is located in an established residential and commercial area and sits within a short walk of both the city’s traditional central business district and its thriving south docklands. In terms of public transport, the buildings are positioned within close proximity to both Grand Canal Dock and Pearse Dart stations and within walking distance of the Luas green line and numerous Dublin Bus routes.

READ MORE

Further information on the sale is available from Thomas Byrne and Alannah Kennedy at Lisney Commercial Real Estate.