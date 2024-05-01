Skerries site with full planning for 12 homes guiding at €500,000

A site extending to 0.34 hectares (0.85 acres) in Skerries, Co Dublin, should see interest from developers as it comes for sale with planning in place for 12 new homes.

Hooke & MacDonald are guiding €500,000 for the Mill Hill Park site, which has approval for six duplex apartments in a three-storey building and six two-storey houses with attic space.

The planning permission (Ref No ABP-311561-21), granted by Fingal County Council in October 2022, permits the construction of five four-bedroom houses, one two-bedroom house, three three-bedroom duplex apartments, two two-bedroom apartments and one one-bedroom apartment.

The site is about a 25-minute walk from Skerries harbour and less than 10 minutes from the train station, from where commuter rail services take 30-40 minutes to reach Connolly Station. Skerries is about 30km from Dublin city centre, and can be accessed using the M1 motorway.

Conor Steen of Hooke & MacDonald says: “Mill Hill Park represents an excellent development opportunity in the well-located seaside town of Skerries.”