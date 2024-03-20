Gorey lands with planning lodged for 421 new homes guiding €3m

An aerial view of the lands at Gorey Hill near Gorey town in Co Wexford

Joint agents Knight Frank and Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella are guiding a price of €3 million for a 38-acre (15.3 hectares) land holding in Gorey, Co Wexford, with the outcome of a planning application pending for the development of 421 new homes.

The subject holding has frontage to both the Gorey-Carnew Road and Kilnahue Road, sits directly opposite three schools – Gorey Educate Together National School, Creagh College and Gaelscoil Moshíológ – and is within walking distance of Gorey town.

While a decision from An Bord Pleanála on the existing planning application for 421 new homes and a creche (case reference: TA26.313226) is overdue according to the selling agents, it would be open to the purchaser to submit a revised proposal in line with the recently published Sustainable Residential Development and Compact Settlements Guidelines, subject to planning permission.

The lands are zoned under the Gorey Town & Environs Local Area Plan 2017-2023. About 31 acres of the holding are zoned residential while the remaining seven acres are zoned as open space and amenity. In May 2022, Wexford County Council extended the duration of the local area plan for a period of three years until 2026

Gorey town is readily accessible by road and rail. The town’s train station offers regular commuter rail services to Dublin city centre while Exit 23 of the M11 motorway is a short drive away.

Gorey is an area of proven residential demand and has seen its population grow by 14 per cent in the past six years, according to the provisional population data from the 2022 census. According to the data, the population of the Gorey local electoral area (LEA) grew from 27,351 to 31,123 between 2016-2022, making it the fastest growing LEA in the county.

Further information on the lands can be obtained from James Kinsella in Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella or Finín O’Driscoll in Knight Frank. Registrations for the sale dataroom can be made at www.gorey-hill.com.