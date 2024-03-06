Sarah Winters to lead internal investment team at TWM

Having worked with TWM for nine years, Sarah Winters is to head a new internal investment team at the company focusing on existing client relationships and their property portfolios.

Ms Winters, a director at TWM, has almost 20 years’ experience in the property industry, and has worked across both the commercial agency and lease-advisory sectors. That experience will be channelled now to develop tailored strategies to enhance and maximise value for clients in line with their exit strategies and hold periods.

Robbie Coakley will join Ms Winters in the internal investment team as a divisional director. Formerly with Kroll, BNP Paribas Real Estate and Savills, Mr Coakley has more than 10 years’ experience within the commercial real estate sector and brings a wealth of knowledge across both the professional services and agency departments, with particular expertise in the areas of lease advisory, valuations and the development land sector.

Commenting on the establishment of the internal investment team, Ms Winters said: “We’re delighted to welcome Robbie to TWM. His varied commercial property experience will add to our extensive skill-set, providing increased range of services for continued, effective client relationship management.”