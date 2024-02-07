Richmond Marketing pre-lets new logistics facility in Citywest

Richmond Marketing has agreed a pre-letting of a new logistics facility in Citywest, a move which will allow the brand builder to amalgamate its distribution operation in Park West, with its head office in the city centre. Construction has commenced and the new 126,000sq ft building is due to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

Stephen Meleady, operations director of Richmond Marketing, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring all our staff under one roof where we hope to create a fantastic working environment that will foster growth and creativity.”

Founded in 1992 by Barry Connolly, Richmond Marketing is one of Ireland’s leading brand builders, specialising in the beverage, snacks, alcohol and beauty sectors. Its brands include Red Bull, Fulfil, Peroni, Asahi, Kopparberg, Hendrick’s Gin, Fever Tree, Vit-Hit, Oatly and many more.

The pre-letting deal was signed with Con McCarthy’s Rockface Developments for the prime warehouse and office HQ at 4065 Kingswood Road in Citywest. Once the building is finished, Richmond Marketing will enter into a new 25-year lease, incorporating a 15-year break option.

The property will comprise 11,898sq m (128,059 sq ft), including a three-storey grade-A office space. It offers a “unique aesthetic”, with a curved roof line, extensive planted green walls and designer wall panels. The sustainability target for the building is LEED Gold with a Ber rating of A3.

Conveniently located, the building is a short walk from the Luas, and a range of coffee, sandwich and restaurant offerings. Within a three-minute drive is Citywest Shopping Centre, which is anchored by Dunnes Stores and provides a gym, hair and beauty, shopping and food and beverage facilities.

Rockface Developments is part of the Sandymark group of companies that was responsible for the development of most of Greenogue Business Park and Greenogue Logistics Park, where tenants include Irish-listed healthcare group Uniphar. It has another nearby site in Magna Business Park with full planning permission in place for a similarly high quality 150,000sq ft warehouse and office facility.

Con McCarthy, of the development group, said: “We are delighted to be delivering yet another best-in-class distribution facility for another top-class tenant. We look forward to working with the management team in Richmond to ensure that in Q4 next year they will be moving into a facility that meets all their needs and expectations.”

Overall, the logistics sector continues to perform strongly in Ireland. A recent report from CBRE found that the industrial and logistics sector attracted the most investment in 2023, accounting for 28 per cent of total spend that year.