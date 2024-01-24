Penthouse office at Point Square in Dublin’s north docklands seeking tenants

Companies looking for a high-profile headquarter office in Dublin’s north docklands may be interested in the arrival to the letting market of the Penthouse at Point Square.

The accommodation, immediately adjacent to the new headquarters of An Post and the 3 Arena, is available from this September. It comprises a total of 60,860sq ft of space distributed across levels 5 to 7 of the building. Floors 5 and 6 extend to 21,200sq ft each while the seventh floor measures 17,200sq ft. The office’s reception area accounts for the remaining 1,260sq ft of space. The Penthouse offices are being offered to let by Andrew Cunningham of Savills Ireland on either a single- or combined-floor basis and are expected to command a rent of about €48.50 per square foot.

Each level of the office accommodation has covered south-facing terraces offering expansive views of the Dublin docklands and beyond, with the top floor featuring an enlarged outdoor terrace. This accompanies a 120-seater canteen and a town hall space suitable for “all-hands” meetings.

The offices are in a fully fitted, plug-and-play format, including desks and chairs. Alternatively, a CAT-A handover specification is available if preferred. Features include air conditioning, LED lighting and raised access floors, with desks all wired for power and data. The unmatched car-parking ratios – of up to 140 spaces and EV-charging stations – offer further flexibility for prospective occupiers.

In terms of its sustainability, the Penthouse at Point Square is in the process of securing leading ESG credentials with a pathway to an A Ber rating set to be completed by the final quarter of this year alongside a further pathway to Net Zero Carbon.

Point Square and its immediate environs is home already to a number of leading businesses, including An Post and Yahoo, while the wider north docklands serves as the base for numerous other big occupiers such as PwC, Salesforce, Citi and the Central Bank.

Point Square is directly accessible using the Luas red line or by car. The office is around a 15-minute drive from Dublin Airport and the M50 motorway via Dublin Tunnel and may be accessed from the southside of the city using the East Link Toll Bridge.